Considering The St. Joe Company (JOE) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of The St. Joe Company (NYSE: JOE) closed at $36.72 in the last session, down -1.37% from day before closing price of $37.23. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 507419 shares were traded. JOE stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.55.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at JOE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 113.81 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 42.88. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.81.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its Outperform to Mkt Perform on September 22, 2008, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $42.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when Gonzalez Jorge Luis bought 1,200 shares for $41.32 per share. The transaction valued at 49,584 led to the insider holds 34,842 shares of the business.

Gonzalez Jorge Luis bought 1,000 shares of JOE for $46,150 on May 12. The President – CEO now owns 33,642 shares after completing the transaction at $46.15 per share. On May 05, another insider, Gonzalez Jorge Luis, who serves as the President – CEO of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $50.71 each. As a result, the insider paid 50,710 and bolstered with 32,642 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.94. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JOE has reached a high of $62.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 42.97.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, JOE traded on average about 221.01K shares per day over the past 3-months and 281.33k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 58.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 56.65M. Insiders hold about 2.86% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.80% stake in the company. Shares short for JOE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.87M with a Short Ratio of 1.43M, compared to 1.55M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.17% and a Short% of Float of 5.46%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for JOE is 0.40, which was 0.15 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.40%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.12%. The current Payout Ratio is 29.90% for JOE, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 08, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 10, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 12, 1998 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.