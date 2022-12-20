How is Crown Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE: CCK) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Crown Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCK) closed at $80.00 in the last session, down -0.62% from day before closing price of $80.50. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1615826 shares were traded. CCK stock price reached its highest trading level at $81.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $79.50.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CCK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on October 26, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $71 from $115 previously.

On September 15, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $105.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on June 09, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $150 to $110.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 08 when Kalaus Christy L. sold 500 shares for $93.90 per share. The transaction valued at 46,950 led to the insider holds 4,894 shares of the business.

NOVAES DJALMA JR sold 5,000 shares of CCK for $526,900 on May 31. The President – Americas Division now owns 80,328 shares after completing the transaction at $105.38 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, GOH HOCK HUAT, who serves as the President – Asia Pacific Div. of the company, sold 5,623 shares for $124.92 each. As a result, the insider received 702,448 and left with 43,290 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CCK has reached a high of $130.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $66.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 78.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 96.71.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CCK traded on average about 1.77M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.86M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 119.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 117.79M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CCK as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.69M with a Short Ratio of 3.86M, compared to 3.65M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.08% and a Short% of Float of 3.31%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for CCK is 0.88, which was 0.20 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.25%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.24%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 17 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.88 and a low estimate of $1.02, while EPS last year was $1.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.66, with high estimates of $2.37 and low estimates of $1.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.9 and $6.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.04. EPS for the following year is $7.48, with 17 analysts recommending between $9.3 and $6.5.

Revenue Estimates

According to 14 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $3.18B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.65B to a low estimate of $2.82B. As of the current estimate, Crown Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.05B, an estimated increase of 4.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.15B, a decrease of -0.20% less than the figure of $4.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.43B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.65B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CCK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.82B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.75B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.12B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.39B, up 15.20% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.01B and the low estimate is $11.99B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.