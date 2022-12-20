I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA).

After finishing at $0.16 in the prior trading day, Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ: AXLA) closed at $0.43, up 165.27%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2679 from its previous closing price. On the day, 31309050 shares were traded. AXLA stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2150.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AXLA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Noble Capital Markets on October 12, 2021, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

On September 22, 2021, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $9 to $5.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 19 when Hinshaw William sold 16,000 shares for $1.56 per share. The transaction valued at 25,027 led to the insider holds 82,012 shares of the business.

Flagship Ventures Fund IV Gene bought 10,383,760 shares of AXLA for $17,029,366 on Oct 13. The 10% Owner now owns 14,101,638 shares after completing the transaction at $1.64 per share. On Oct 13, another insider, Societe des Produits Nestle S., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 3,658,536 shares for $1.64 each. As a result, the insider paid 5,999,999 and bolstered with 11,105,438 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AXLA has reached a high of $2.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0957, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8400.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 216.09K shares per day over the past 3-months and 318.85k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 73.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.31M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.60% stake in the company. Shares short for AXLA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 245.65k with a Short Ratio of 0.22M, compared to 113.77k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.33% and a Short% of Float of 0.63%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.29 and a low estimate of -$0.43, while EPS last year was -$0.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.36, with high estimates of -$0.28 and low estimates of -$0.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.36 and -$1.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.58. EPS for the following year is -$1.3, with 5 analysts recommending between -$1.1 and -$1.41.