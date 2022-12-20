In spite of Peabody Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:BTU) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

As of close of business last night, Peabody Energy Corporation’s stock clocked out at $28.59, up 0.35% from its previous closing price of $28.49. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2896391 shares were traded. BTU stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.88.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BTU’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.11 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.41. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on June 07, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $36 from $25 previously.

On October 29, 2021, The Benchmark Company Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $16.

B. Riley Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on October 04, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $15 to $22.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 02 when Elliott Investment Management sold 668,161 shares for $31.76 per share. The transaction valued at 21,220,793 led to the insider holds 24,732,839 shares of the business.

Elliott Investment Management sold 209,600 shares of BTU for $6,577,248 on Dec 01. The 10% Owner now owns 25,400,400 shares after completing the transaction at $31.38 per share. On Nov 30, another insider, Elliott Investment Management, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 249,970 shares for $31.72 each. As a result, the insider received 7,929,048 and left with 25,610,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Peabody’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.66, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.96. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BTU has reached a high of $33.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.51.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BTU traded 5.08M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.1M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 144.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 142.42M. Insiders hold about 1.03% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BTU as of Oct 13, 2022 were 16.03M with a Short Ratio of 16.63M, compared to 14.76M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.14% and a Short% of Float of 13.59%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.86 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.95 and a low estimate of $1.76, while EPS last year was -$0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.59, with high estimates of $3.48 and low estimates of $1.69.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.91 and $4.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.73. EPS for the following year is $6.06, with 4 analysts recommending between $9.23 and $3.71.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $1.27B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.28B to a low estimate of $1.25B. As of the current estimate, Peabody Energy Corporation’s year-ago sales were $905.77M, an estimated increase of 39.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.31B, an increase of 3.70% less than the figure of $39.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.4B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.22B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BTU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.99B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.48B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.7B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.32B, up 41.50% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.49B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.91B and the low estimate is $4.06B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -4.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.