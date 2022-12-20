In the case of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE: BHVN), what’s next?

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE: BHVN) closed the day trading at $14.04 down -6.96% from the previous closing price of $15.09. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1397786 shares were traded. BHVN stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.70.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BHVN, let’s look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BTIG Research on December 02, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $24.

On October 26, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $158 to $27.

On October 12, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $23.Piper Sandler initiated its Overweight rating on October 12, 2022, with a $23 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 31 when Coric Vlad bought 25,800 shares for $15.97 per share. The transaction valued at 411,995 led to the insider holds 1,543,394 shares of the business.

Coric Vlad bought 100,000 shares of BHVN for $1,482,420 on Oct 28. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 109,565 shares after completing the transaction at $14.82 per share. On Oct 28, another insider, Coric Vlad, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 41,930 shares for $14.87 each. As a result, the insider paid 623,352 and bolstered with 1,517,594 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BHVN has reached a high of $17.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.53.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BHVN traded about 1.98M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BHVN traded about 1.73M shares per day. A total of 68.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.16M. Insiders hold about 14.67% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.40% stake in the company. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.82% and a Short% of Float of 7.47%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.56, with high estimates of -$1.56 and low estimates of -$1.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$11.55 and -$11.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$11.55. EPS for the following year is -$5.7, with 1 analysts recommending between -$5.7 and -$5.7.