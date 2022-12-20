In the case of LianBio (NASDAQ: LIAN), what’s next?

LianBio (NASDAQ: LIAN) closed the day trading at $1.67 up 23.70% from the previous closing price of $1.35. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.3200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1110598 shares were traded. LIAN stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.8300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3700.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LIAN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 14.70 and its Current Ratio is at 14.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 18 when PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC bought 998,240 shares for $2.40 per share. The transaction valued at 2,395,776 led to the insider holds 3,728,491 shares of the business.

PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC bought 69,000 shares of LIAN for $215,970 on May 26. The Director now owns 2,730,251 shares after completing the transaction at $3.13 per share. On May 25, another insider, PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 120,000 shares for $2.63 each. As a result, the insider paid 315,600 and bolstered with 2,661,251 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LIAN has reached a high of $8.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5065, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.5683.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LIAN traded about 160.32K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LIAN traded about 140.95k shares per day. A total of 108.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.45M. Insiders hold about 5.86% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.10% stake in the company. Shares short for LIAN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 976.93k with a Short Ratio of 0.95M, compared to 917.62k on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.32 and a low estimate of -$0.43, while EPS last year was -$0.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.39, with high estimates of -$0.32 and low estimates of -$0.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.31 and -$1.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.56. EPS for the following year is -$1.63, with 4 analysts recommending between -$1.32 and -$2.15.