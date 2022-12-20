In What Direction Will Afya Limited’s (NASDAQ:AFYA) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of Afya Limited (NASDAQ: AFYA) was $15.62 for the day, up 9.38% from the previous closing price of $14.28. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 887216 shares were traded. AFYA stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.74.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AFYA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Credit Suisse on April 08, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $19 from $18 previously.

On July 21, 2021, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $28.50.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Afya’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.52, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.48. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.54. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AFYA has reached a high of $17.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.01.

Shares Statistics:

AFYA traded an average of 342.22K shares per day over the past three months and 322.61k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 89.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.93M. Insiders hold about 35.01% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.40% stake in the company. Shares short for AFYA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 474.65k with a Short Ratio of 0.75M, compared to 568.29k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.53% and a Short% of Float of 1.31%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.3 and a low estimate of $0.22, while EPS last year was $0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.27, with high estimates of $0.3 and low estimates of $0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.99 and $0.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.99. EPS for the following year is $1.25, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.47 and $0.96.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $109.9M to a low estimate of $104.18M. As of the current estimate, Afya Limited’s year-ago sales were $80.18M, an estimated increase of 33.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $113.26M, an increase of 13.40% less than the figure of $33.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $118.39M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $108.6M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AFYA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $443.29M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $430.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $436.65M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $344.77M, up 26.60% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $494.96M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $513.21M and the low estimate is $473.74M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.