In What Direction Will Fluence Energy Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FLNC) Stock Goes From Here?

Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNC) closed the day trading at $19.42 down -2.56% from the previous closing price of $19.93. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1631365 shares were traded. FLNC stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.93.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FLNC, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on July 13, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $16.

On May 13, 2022, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $23 to $9.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 14 when Fehr Dennis sold 15,576 shares for $18.64 per share. The transaction valued at 290,405 led to the insider holds 30,590 shares of the business.

Fehr Dennis sold 120,000 shares of FLNC for $2,318,988 on Sep 07. The SVP & Chief Financial Officer now owns 30,590 shares after completing the transaction at $19.32 per share. On Sep 06, another insider, Fehr Dennis, who serves as the SVP & Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 16,211 shares for $18.43 each. As a result, the insider received 298,814 and left with 30,590 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FLNC has reached a high of $36.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.27.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FLNC traded about 874.50K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FLNC traded about 1.65M shares per day. A total of 55.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.02M. Insiders hold about 67.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.30% stake in the company. Shares short for FLNC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.96M with a Short Ratio of 6.35M, compared to 6.26M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.09% and a Short% of Float of 7.27%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.16 and a low estimate of -$0.36, while EPS last year was -$0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.2, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.67 and -$1.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.19. EPS for the following year is -$0.69, with 13 analysts recommending between -$0.25 and -$0.95.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $347.07M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $370.79M to a low estimate of $325M. As of the current estimate, Fluence Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $188.21M, an estimated increase of 84.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FLNC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $843.72M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $680.77M, up 60.00% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.58B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.38B and the low estimate is $1.32B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 45.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.