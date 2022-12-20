In What Direction Will NuStar Energy L.P.’s (NYSE:NS) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE: NS) was $14.92 for the day, down -1.19% from the previous closing price of $15.10. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 697293 shares were traded. NS stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.69.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 218.29 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.60. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 18.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 18.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on December 16, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $16 from $18 previously.

On May 31, 2022, Wells Fargo Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $17 to $18.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on February 07, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $17.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 18 when GREEHEY WILLIAM E bought 110,299 shares for $15.81 per share. The transaction valued at 1,744,279 led to the insider holds 10,014,333 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, NuStar’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 40.32, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NS has reached a high of $18.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.23.

Shares Statistics:

NS traded an average of 496.00K shares per day over the past three months and 724.51k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 110.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 98.33M. Insiders hold about 11.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.80% stake in the company. Shares short for NS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.22M with a Short Ratio of 4.06M, compared to 4.26M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.83% and a Short% of Float of 5.91%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.60, NS has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.60. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 10.60%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 10.36%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 12.36.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.63 and a low estimate of $0.28, while EPS last year was -$1.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.35, with high estimates of $0.66 and low estimates of $0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.68 and $0.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.01. EPS for the following year is $1.54, with 7 analysts recommending between $2.52 and $1.04.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $478M to a low estimate of $448.9M. As of the current estimate, NuStar Energy L.P.’s year-ago sales were $378.58M, an estimated increase of 22.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $467.79M, an increase of 12.10% less than the figure of $22.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $481M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $454.58M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.8B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.74B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.77B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.62B, up 9.40% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.81B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.85B and the low estimate is $1.79B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.