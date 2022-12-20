Invest in Assembly Biosciences Inc. (ASMB) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $1.17 in the prior trading day, Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ASMB) closed at $1.34, up 14.53%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1004430 shares were traded. ASMB stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2800.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ASMB by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.40 and its Current Ratio is at 7.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on September 13, 2021, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 08 when McHutchison John G sold 12,314 shares for $2.13 per share. The transaction valued at 26,200 led to the insider holds 192,515 shares of the business.

Samar Michael P. sold 2,020 shares of ASMB for $4,479 on Jul 25. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 77,228 shares after completing the transaction at $2.22 per share. On May 31, another insider, Delaney William E IV, who serves as the Chief Scientific Officer of the company, sold 4,164 shares for $1.92 each. As a result, the insider received 8,005 and left with 76,419 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASMB has reached a high of $2.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4240, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8115.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 248.70K shares per day over the past 3-months and 495.15k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 48.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.03M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 34.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ASMB as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.49M with a Short Ratio of 1.06M, compared to 1.36M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.07% and a Short% of Float of 3.10%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.4 and a low estimate of -$0.54, while EPS last year was -$0.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.46, with high estimates of -$0.38 and low estimates of -$0.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.77 and -$2.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.92. EPS for the following year is -$1.67, with 2 analysts recommending between -$1.22 and -$2.13.