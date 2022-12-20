Invest in Biora Therapeutics Inc. (BIOR) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $0.16 in the prior trading day, Biora Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOR) closed at $0.15, down -6.83%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0111 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1916257 shares were traded. BIOR stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1749 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1492.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BIOR by taking a closer look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 05 when Sarna Surbhi sold 7,517 shares for $0.61 per share. The transaction valued at 4,585 led to the insider holds 148,774 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 51.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BIOR has reached a high of $2.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3029, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7109.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.40M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.71M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 223.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 207.89M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 24.00% stake in the company. Shares short for BIOR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 14.21M with a Short Ratio of 11.96M, compared to 14.73M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.62% and a Short% of Float of 8.42%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was -$0.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.22 and -$0.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.25. EPS for the following year is -$0.35, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.27 and -$0.43.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BIOR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $400k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $100k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $250k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $25.61M, down -99.00% from the average estimate.