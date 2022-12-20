Invest in Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $2.60 in the prior trading day, Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) closed at $2.41, down -7.31%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 12703968 shares were traded. CGC stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.6100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.3800.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CGC by taking a closer look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Bernstein on November 02, 2022, initiated with a Underperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $1.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 09 when Hong Judy Eun Joo sold 1,021 shares for $4.98 per share. The transaction valued at 5,085 led to the insider holds 5,100 shares of the business.

Stewart Thomas Carlton sold 281 shares of CGC for $1,399 on Jun 09. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 18,188 shares after completing the transaction at $4.98 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CGC has reached a high of $9.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.2146, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.1623.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 16.00M shares per day over the past 3-months and 18.62M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 485.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 310.35M. Insiders hold about 35.79% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.66% stake in the company. Shares short for CGC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 41.41M with a Short Ratio of 47.81M, compared to 35.79M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.63% and a Short% of Float of 13.46%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.25, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.44 and -$4.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.19. EPS for the following year is -$0.55, with 9 analysts recommending between -$0.34 and -$0.79.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $84.18M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $94.95M to a low estimate of $77.88M. As of the current estimate, Canopy Growth Corporation’s year-ago sales were $103.86M, an estimated decrease of -18.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CGC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $410.93M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $309.95M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $350.8M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $405.97M, down -13.60% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $390.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $465.93M and the low estimate is $321.64M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.