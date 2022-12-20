Invest in Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (IE) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $14.99 in the prior trading day, Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (AMEX: IE) closed at $13.10, down -12.61%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.89 from its previous closing price. On the day, 545383 shares were traded. IE stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.73.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of IE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.20 and its Current Ratio is at 9.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Raymond James on September 28, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

On August 18, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $12.

On July 25, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $13.50.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on July 25, 2022, with a $13.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 29 when FRIEDLAND ROBERT M bought 422,767 shares for $9.85 per share. The transaction valued at 4,164,255 led to the insider holds 9,385,324 shares of the business.

I-Pulse Inc. sold 416,666 shares of IE for $3,333,328 on Sep 20. The 10% Owner now owns 9,755,495 shares after completing the transaction at $8.00 per share. On Sep 16, another insider, FRIEDLAND ROBERT M, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 416,666 shares for $8.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 3,333,328 and bolstered with 8,962,557 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 115.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IE has reached a high of $15.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.62.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 156.17K shares per day over the past 3-months and 288.03k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 92.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.29M. Insiders hold about 21.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 35.80% stake in the company. Shares short for IE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 631.93k with a Short Ratio of 0.67M, compared to 284.55k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.68% and a Short% of Float of 1.17%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.79 and -$1.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.21. EPS for the following year is -$0.64, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.51 and -$0.79.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.53M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.6M and the low estimate is $1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -70.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.