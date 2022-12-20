Invest in Natera Inc. (NTRA) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Natera Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA) closed at $41.04 in the last session, down -5.26% from day before closing price of $43.32. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2471295 shares were traded. NTRA stock price reached its highest trading level at $43.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.55.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NTRA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.92 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.78.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on August 25, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $70.

On April 25, 2022, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $54.

On March 08, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $90.Goldman initiated its Buy rating on March 08, 2022, with a $90 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 07 when Chapman Steven Leonard sold 2,645 shares for $38.31 per share. The transaction valued at 101,330 led to the insider holds 80,985 shares of the business.

Sheena Jonathan sold 44 shares of NTRA for $1,866 on Oct 24. The CO-FOUNDER now owns 566,537 shares after completing the transaction at $42.41 per share. On Oct 24, another insider, Schueren Robert Alan, who serves as the CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER of the company, sold 3,135 shares for $42.41 each. As a result, the insider received 132,957 and left with 4,932 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NTRA has reached a high of $96.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 40.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.97.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NTRA traded on average about 1.54M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.8M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 108.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 104.75M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.10% stake in the company. Shares short for NTRA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.86M with a Short Ratio of 5.62M, compared to 5.4M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.04% and a Short% of Float of 6.49%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 13 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.33 and a low estimate of -$1.52, while EPS last year was -$1.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.4, with high estimates of -$1.23 and low estimates of -$1.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$5.5 and -$6.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5.8. EPS for the following year is -$4.71, with 13 analysts recommending between -$3.88 and -$5.38.

Revenue Estimates

According to 12 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $206.65M. It ranges from a high estimate of $212.68M to a low estimate of $199.47M. As of the current estimate, Natera Inc.’s year-ago sales were $151.36M, an estimated increase of 36.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $220.48M, an increase of 27.40% less than the figure of $36.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $232.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $214.7M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NTRA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $825.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $814.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $819.07M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $625.49M, up 30.90% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.07B and the low estimate is $980M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.