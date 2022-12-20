Investing in Vroom Inc. (VRM) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Vroom Inc. (NASDAQ: VRM) closed at $0.97 down -7.45% from its previous closing price of $1.05. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0782 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4203703 shares were traded. VRM stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0299 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9400.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Vroom Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Robert W. Baird on November 22, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $2 from $3 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 07 when Lang Laura W sold 7,204 shares for $0.99 per share. The transaction valued at 7,137 led to the insider holds 113,738 shares of the business.

Zakowicz Agnieszka sold 160 shares of VRM for $177 on Oct 13. The Principal Accounting Officer now owns 208,102 shares after completing the transaction at $1.11 per share. On Sep 14, another insider, Zakowicz Agnieszka, who serves as the Principal Accounting Officer of the company, sold 812 shares for $1.70 each. As a result, the insider received 1,381 and left with 208,262 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VRM has reached a high of $11.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0829, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.5968.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VRM has traded an average of 4.89M shares per day and 3.22M over the past ten days. A total of 138.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 132.60M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.30% stake in the company. Shares short for VRM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 28.19M with a Short Ratio of 25.10M, compared to 25.17M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 20.41% and a Short% of Float of 22.26%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.31 and a low estimate of -$0.74, while EPS last year was -$0.7. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.58, with high estimates of -$0.25 and low estimates of -$0.73.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.36 and -$2.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.68. EPS for the following year is -$2.55, with 5 analysts recommending between -$1.87 and -$2.83.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $462.78M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $635M to a low estimate of $400M. As of the current estimate, Vroom Inc.’s year-ago sales were $888M, an estimated decrease of -47.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $419.63M, a decrease of -55.10% less than the figure of -$47.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $467M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $352.41M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VRM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.35B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.18B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.24B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.18B, down -29.50% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.82B and the low estimate is $1.73B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -9.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.