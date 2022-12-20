Is Arcellx Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $31.85 in the prior trading day, Arcellx Inc. (NASDAQ: ACLX) closed at $29.61, down -7.03%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 650449 shares were traded. ACLX stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.55.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ACLX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.50 and its Current Ratio is at 6.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 31, 2022, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $36.

On October 27, 2022, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $31.Needham initiated its Buy rating on October 27, 2022, with a $31 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 13 when Heery Christopher sold 12,500 shares for $30.03 per share. The transaction valued at 375,320 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

New Enterprise Associates 15, bought 312,500 shares of ACLX for $5,000,000 on Jun 21. The 10% Owner now owns 6,745,262 shares after completing the transaction at $16.00 per share.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACLX has reached a high of $33.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.55.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 581.42K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.51M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 43.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.95M. Insiders hold about 8.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ACLX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.92M with a Short Ratio of 2.85M, compared to 1.32M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.67% and a Short% of Float of 11.34%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.89, with high estimates of -$0.76 and low estimates of -$1.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.04 and -$4.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.17. EPS for the following year is -$3.56, with 5 analysts recommending between -$2.88 and -$4.49.