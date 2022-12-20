Is Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Denbury Inc. (NYSE: DEN) closed at $84.72 in the last session, down -2.71% from day before closing price of $87.08. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 519180 shares were traded. DEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $88.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $84.30.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DEN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8546.55 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.19. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 22, 2022, ROTH Capital Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $103 to $108.

ROTH Capital Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on October 25, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $87.75 to $103.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Denbury’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.01, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.94. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DEN has reached a high of $104.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $56.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 91.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 78.88.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DEN traded on average about 834.94K shares per day over the past 3-months and 812.91k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 51.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.16M. Shares short for DEN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.49M with a Short Ratio of 4.98M, compared to 5M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.04% and a Short% of Float of 13.08%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 10 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.87 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.12 and a low estimate of $1.62, while EPS last year was $0.74. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.84, with high estimates of $2.04 and low estimates of $1.69.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.28 and $6.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.3. EPS for the following year is $8.53, with 10 analysts recommending between $10.95 and $5.87.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $398.25M. It ranges from a high estimate of $427.5M to a low estimate of $362.54M. As of the current estimate, Denbury Inc.’s year-ago sales were $343.74M, an estimated increase of 15.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $392.34M, an increase of 8.40% less than the figure of $15.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $428.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $344.48M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.26B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.61B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.26B, up 27.90% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.56B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.81B and the low estimate is $1.35B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.