Is this a Prime Time To acquire Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) stock

The price of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) closed at $10.37 in the last session, up 2.78% from day before closing price of $10.09. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2368018 shares were traded. SBS stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.03.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SBS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.36 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.25. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Companhia’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.36. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SBS has reached a high of $12.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.52.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SBS traded on average about 3.91M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.85M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 683.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 338.69M. Insiders hold about 41.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.90% stake in the company. Shares short for SBS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.89M with a Short Ratio of 5.50M, compared to 3.59M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for SBS is 0.18, which was 0.40 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.94%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.63%. The current Payout Ratio is 53.20% for SBS, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 06, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 29, 2013 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.