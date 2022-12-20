It’s a good day to be an Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) shareholder

As of close of business last night, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc.’s stock clocked out at $9.32, up 1.19% from its previous closing price of $9.21. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1319287 shares were traded. KTOS stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.05.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of KTOS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 26, 2022, Truist Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $20.

Robert W. Baird Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on May 12, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $20.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 12 when Cervantes de Burgreen Maria sold 2,000 shares for $9.26 per share. The transaction valued at 18,523 led to the insider holds 27,891 shares of the business.

Liberatore Samuel N sold 8,000 shares of KTOS for $84,490 on Nov 14. The Director now owns 1,253 shares after completing the transaction at $10.56 per share. On Aug 29, another insider, Fendley Steven S., who serves as the President, US Division of the company, sold 7,000 shares for $12.99 each. As a result, the insider received 90,954 and left with 333,302 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KTOS has reached a high of $22.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.74.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that KTOS traded 847.74K shares on average per day over the past three months and 958.57k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 127.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 123.78M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.90% stake in the company. Shares short for KTOS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.85M with a Short Ratio of 2.13M, compared to 2.7M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.26% and a Short% of Float of 2.30%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.1 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.2 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.41 and $0.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.33. EPS for the following year is $0.5, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.65 and $0.39.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 11 analysts expect revenue to total $227.09M. It ranges from a high estimate of $231.6M to a low estimate of $223.3M. As of the current estimate, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc.’s year-ago sales were $200.6M, an estimated increase of 13.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $259.12M, an increase of 22.50% over than the figure of $13.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $268M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $252.1M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KTOS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $915M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $897M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $906.43M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $811.5M, up 11.70% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.03B and the low estimate is $986.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.