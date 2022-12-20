It’s a good day to be an Schlumberger Limited (SLB) shareholder

As of close of business last night, Schlumberger Limited’s stock clocked out at $49.83, up 0.91% from its previous closing price of $49.38. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7446996 shares were traded. SLB stock price reached its highest trading level at $50.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $49.42.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SLB’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.87 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 40.51. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.72.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Raymond James on December 09, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $65.

On October 19, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $59.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 16 when Kasibhatla Vijay sold 14,000 shares for $54.15 per share. The transaction valued at 758,100 led to the insider holds 32,932 shares of the business.

Al Mogharbel Khaled sold 57,467 shares of SLB for $3,152,122 on Nov 14. The EVP, Geographies now owns 183,551 shares after completing the transaction at $54.85 per share. On Nov 11, another insider, Rennick Gavin, who serves as the President New Energy of the company, sold 21,368 shares for $54.85 each. As a result, the insider received 1,172,012 and left with 32,565 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Schlumberger’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.06, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.67. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.54. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SLB has reached a high of $56.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 50.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 42.07.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SLB traded 14.11M shares on average per day over the past three months and 12.22M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.42B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.42B. Insiders hold about 0.16% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SLB as of Oct 13, 2022 were 31.65M with a Short Ratio of 21.90M, compared to 25.52M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.23% and a Short% of Float of 2.24%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.50, SLB has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.70. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.01%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.34%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.89. The current Payout Ratio is 28.50% for SLB, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 11, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 05, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 09, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 13 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.55 and a low estimate of $0.54, while EPS last year was $0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.67, with high estimates of $0.68 and low estimates of $0.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.14 and $2.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.12. EPS for the following year is $2.89, with 11 analysts recommending between $3.07 and $2.57.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 12 analysts expect revenue to total $6.98B. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.09B to a low estimate of $6.65B. As of the current estimate, Schlumberger Limited’s year-ago sales were $5.28B, an estimated increase of 32.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.72B, an increase of 36.20% over than the figure of $32.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.76B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.69B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SLB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $27.79B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $27.04B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $27.66B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.88B, up 32.50% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $32B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $33.26B and the low estimate is $31.24B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.