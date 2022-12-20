It’s an appealing income play to consider PagerDuty Inc. (PD)

The price of PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE: PD) closed at $26.26 in the last session, down -1.28% from day before closing price of $26.60. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1077214 shares were traded. PD stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.94.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PD’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on September 23, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $32.

On July 07, 2022, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $32.Canaccord Genuity initiated its Buy rating on July 07, 2022, with a $32 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 13 when REZVAN MITRA sold 760 shares for $25.87 per share. The transaction valued at 19,661 led to the insider holds 79,619 shares of the business.

Wilson Howard sold 15,000 shares of PD for $375,750 on Dec 12. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 418,408 shares after completing the transaction at $25.05 per share. On Oct 31, another insider, Wilson Howard, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $25.09 each. As a result, the insider received 501,800 and left with 418,408 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PD has reached a high of $38.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.22.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PD traded on average about 955.77K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.19M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 89.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 82.19M. Insiders hold about 4.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.30% stake in the company. Shares short for PD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.6M with a Short Ratio of 6.68M, compared to 6.91M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.52% and a Short% of Float of 10.07%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.1 and -$0.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.11. EPS for the following year is $0.07, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.2 and -$0.01.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $370M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $365M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $368.08M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $281.4M, up 30.80% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $455.84M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $466.84M and the low estimate is $441.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.