It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (MRVI) stock

The closing price of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVI) was $14.24 for the day, down -3.72% from the previous closing price of $14.79. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1061332 shares were traded. MRVI stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.18.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MRVI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.30. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.70 and its Current Ratio is at 7.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on December 14, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

On December 07, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $22.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on November 03, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $32 to $17.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Maravai’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.06, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 36.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MRVI has reached a high of $43.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.95.

Shares Statistics:

MRVI traded an average of 2.30M shares per day over the past three months and 2.9M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 131.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 109.24M. Shares short for MRVI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.47M with a Short Ratio of 5.86M, compared to 5.28M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.40% and a Short% of Float of 5.01%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.38 and a low estimate of $0.29, while EPS last year was $0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.35, with high estimates of $0.38 and low estimates of $0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.8 and $1.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.76. EPS for the following year is $0.83, with 10 analysts recommending between $1.08 and $0.59.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $211.74M to a low estimate of $189M. As of the current estimate, Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $204.81M, an estimated decrease of -4.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $207.41M, a decrease of -9.20% less than the figure of -$4.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $213.99M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $192.39M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MRVI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $896.45M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $879.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $889.97M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $799.24M, up 11.40% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $567.19M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $622.77M and the low estimate is $444.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -36.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.