It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (HNST) stock

The closing price of The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ: HNST) was $2.78 for the day, down -0.36% from the previous closing price of $2.79. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 996661 shares were traded. HNST stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.8100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.6750.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HNST’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Loop Capital on June 09, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $3 from $5 previously.

On March 28, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $13 to $6.50.

Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Hold on March 25, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $11 to $5.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when Hoyt Janis sold 1,250 shares for $2.89 per share. The transaction valued at 3,612 led to the insider holds 336,282 shares of the business.

Rexing Rick sold 5,192 shares of HNST for $14,174 on Nov 25. The Chief Revenue Officer now owns 336,868 shares after completing the transaction at $2.73 per share. On Nov 21, another insider, Gerstberger Peter C., who serves as the Chief Digital & Strat. Officer of the company, sold 6,759 shares for $2.90 each. As a result, the insider received 19,601 and left with 424,389 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HNST has reached a high of $8.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.1194, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.6893.

Shares Statistics:

HNST traded an average of 1.17M shares per day over the past three months and 1.28M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 92.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 85.33M. Insiders hold about 4.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.60% stake in the company. Shares short for HNST as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.61M with a Short Ratio of 2.89M, compared to 4.55M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.90% and a Short% of Float of 5.52%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was -$0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.36 and -$0.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.39. EPS for the following year is -$0.23, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.18 and -$0.29.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HNST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $323.71M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $316.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $319.09M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $318.64M, up 0.10% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $344.14M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $360.35M and the low estimate is $320.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.