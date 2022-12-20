LEN (Lennar Corporation) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Lennar Corporation’s stock clocked out at $90.10, down -2.28% from its previous closing price of $92.20. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3437748 shares were traded. LEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $92.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $89.47.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LEN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.45 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 34.89. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on December 14, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $116 from $85 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 21 when Collins David M sold 15,000 shares for $82.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,230,000 led to the insider holds 41,382 shares of the business.

SUSTANA MARK sold 22,000 shares of LEN for $1,577,180 on May 11. The VP/General Counsel/Secretary now owns 46,279 shares after completing the transaction at $71.69 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Lennar’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.60, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.67. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.32. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LEN has reached a high of $116.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $62.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 83.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 80.04.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LEN traded 2.43M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.23M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 288.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 263.86M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.20% stake in the company. Shares short for LEN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 11.38M with a Short Ratio of 8.70M, compared to 12.4M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.91% and a Short% of Float of 5.14%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.75, LEN has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.50. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.81%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.89%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.68. The current Payout Ratio is 9.50% for LEN, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 26, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 11, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 08, 2017 when the company split stock in a 1017:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 15 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.99 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $5.48 and a low estimate of $4.74, while EPS last year was $3.91. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.55, with high estimates of $3.34 and low estimates of $2.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $17.78 and $15.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $16.49. EPS for the following year is $12.37, with 18 analysts recommending between $15.29 and $9.12.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $10.12B. It ranges from a high estimate of $10.38B to a low estimate of $9.73B. As of the current estimate, Lennar Corporation’s year-ago sales were $8.43B, an estimated increase of 19.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $33.81B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $32.52B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $33.46B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $27.13B, up 23.30% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $29.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $32.85B and the low estimate is $26.6B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -12.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.