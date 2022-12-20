PARR (Par Pacific Holdings Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PARR) closed at $20.69 in the last session, down -1.85% from day before closing price of $21.08. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 680496 shares were traded. PARR stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.61.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PARR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.06 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.22. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.94 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.92.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on August 18, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $20 from $19.50 previously.

On April 06, 2021, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $19 to $20.

Cowen Upgraded its Market Perform to Outperform on March 01, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $13 to $21.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 when Yates Jim sold 10,711 shares for $23.47 per share. The transaction valued at 251,387 led to the insider holds 62,486 shares of the business.

Hollis Jeffrey Ryan sold 2,158 shares of PARR for $50,432 on Nov 03. The General Counsel and Secretary now owns 10,736 shares after completing the transaction at $23.37 per share. On Nov 03, another insider, Cooper L Melvin, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,000 shares for $22.59 each. As a result, the insider received 45,180 and left with 40,858 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Par’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.31, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.21. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PARR has reached a high of $25.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.44.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PARR traded on average about 960.94K shares per day over the past 3-months and 868.45k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 59.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.92M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.30% stake in the company. Shares short for PARR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.33M with a Short Ratio of 3.96M, compared to 2.46M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.54% and a Short% of Float of 8.15%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.96 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.13 and a low estimate of $1.82, while EPS last year was $0.76. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.78, with high estimates of $1.46 and low estimates of $0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.82 and $4.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.31. EPS for the following year is $2.67, with 6 analysts recommending between $4.06 and $1.26.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PARR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.83B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.53B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.73B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.71B, up 42.80% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.21B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.18B and the low estimate is $6.13B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.