Qumu Corporation (QUMU) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ: QUMU) closed the day trading at $0.88 up 100.00% from the previous closing price of $0.44. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.4400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4180130 shares were traded. QUMU stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8670.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of QUMU, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Northland Capital on February 08, 2021, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 31 when Bentley Rose bought 36,646 shares for $1.02 per share. The transaction valued at 37,308 led to the insider holds 49,882 shares of the business.

OLSON ROBERT F bought 10,000 shares of QUMU for $11,100 on May 23. The Director now owns 131,560 shares after completing the transaction at $1.11 per share. On May 20, another insider, OLSON ROBERT F, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $1.13 each. As a result, the insider paid 11,261 and bolstered with 121,560 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QUMU has reached a high of $2.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7352, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9733.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, QUMU traded about 39.79K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, QUMU traded about 498.42k shares per day. A total of 18.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 16.96M. Insiders hold about 5.43% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.70% stake in the company. Shares short for QUMU as of Oct 13, 2022 were 73.09k with a Short Ratio of 0.03M, compared to 58.31k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.41% and a Short% of Float of 0.46%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.17, while EPS last year was -$0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.71 and -$0.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.73. EPS for the following year is -$0.55, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.5 and -$0.6.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $5.43M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.61M to a low estimate of $5.25M. As of the current estimate, Qumu Corporation’s year-ago sales were $5.91M, an estimated decrease of -8.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.56M, an increase of 12.60% over than the figure of -$8.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.88M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.25M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QUMU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $21.09M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $20.79M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $24.02M, down -13.50% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $23.17M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $24.88M and the low estimate is $21.45M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.