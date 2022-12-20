Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TERN) closed the day trading at $8.95 up 30.28% from the previous closing price of $6.87. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2219958 shares were traded. TERN stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.65.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TERN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 25.50 and its Current Ratio is at 25.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on September 12, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

On March 02, 2021, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $32.JP Morgan initiated its Overweight rating on March 02, 2021, with a $32 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 23 when LAV Biosciences Fund V, L.P. sold 1,500,000 shares for $5.50 per share. The transaction valued at 8,250,000 led to the insider holds 405,583 shares of the business.

Lu Hongbo bought 600,000 shares of TERN for $2,160,000 on Sep 07. The Director now owns 3,581,592 shares after completing the transaction at $3.60 per share. On Sep 07, another insider, Vivo Opportunity, LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 600,000 shares for $3.60 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,160,000 and bolstered with 3,581,592 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 344.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TERN has reached a high of $7.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.81.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TERN traded about 210.08K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TERN traded about 100.68k shares per day. A total of 38.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.95M. Insiders hold about 4.42% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.20% stake in the company. Shares short for TERN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 434.6k with a Short Ratio of 0.55M, compared to 326.35k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.16% and a Short% of Float of 1.84%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.4 and a low estimate of -$0.7, while EPS last year was -$0.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.54, with high estimates of -$0.42 and low estimates of -$0.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.86 and -$2.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.13. EPS for the following year is -$1.62, with 4 analysts recommending between -$1.16 and -$1.85.