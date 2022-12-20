The name Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, Charles River Laboratories International Inc.’s stock clocked out at $216.53, up 0.52% from its previous closing price of $215.42. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 662956 shares were traded. CRL stock price reached its highest trading level at $219.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $211.09.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CRL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 57.40 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 39.97. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 25, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $285.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on August 04, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $350 to $250.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 02 when WALLMAN RICHARD F bought 1,500 shares for $218.90 per share. The transaction valued at 328,350 led to the insider holds 20,114 shares of the business.

Barbo William D sold 3,205 shares of CRL for $704,814 on Dec 02. The Corporate Executive VP & CCO now owns 3,803 shares after completing the transaction at $219.91 per share. On Dec 01, another insider, LaPlume Joseph W, who serves as the EVP, Corp Strategy & Develop of the company, sold 6,409 shares for $224.25 each. As a result, the insider received 1,437,205 and left with 20,232 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Charles’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.50, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.94. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRL has reached a high of $379.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $181.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 219.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 231.09.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CRL traded 659.02K shares on average per day over the past three months and 838.53k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 50.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.37M. Shares short for CRL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.31M with a Short Ratio of 0.88M, compared to 1.3M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.58% and a Short% of Float of 3.33%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 13 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.64 and a low estimate of $2.39, while EPS last year was $2.7. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.73, with high estimates of $2.87 and low estimates of $2.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.92 and $10.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.8. EPS for the following year is $11.92, with 15 analysts recommending between $12.6 and $11.14.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 12 analysts expect revenue to total $970.44M. It ranges from a high estimate of $989.58M to a low estimate of $942.86M. As of the current estimate, Charles River Laboratories International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $903.2M, an estimated increase of 7.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.03B, an increase of 13.70% over than the figure of $7.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.08B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $990.08M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.96B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.82B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.89B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.54B, up 9.80% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.32B and the low estimate is $4.09B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.