There is a good chance Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MUFG) closed at $5.55 in the last session, up 1.28% from day before closing price of $5.48. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9939936 shares were traded. MUFG stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.53.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MUFG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Mitsubishi’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.72. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MUFG has reached a high of $6.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.42.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MUFG traded on average about 3.09M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.42M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 12.39B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.20B. Insiders hold about 5.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.90% stake in the company. Shares short for MUFG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.15M with a Short Ratio of 6.64M, compared to 5.75M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for MUFG is 0.11, which was 25.00 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 456.20%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.79%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.08.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.