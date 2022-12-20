There is a good chance Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO) closed at $130.61 in the last session, down -1.93% from day before closing price of $133.18. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1843978 shares were traded. NVO stock price reached its highest trading level at $131.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $129.79.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NVO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 42.73 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 46.77. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Novo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 39.53, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.39. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 14.32. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 26.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NVO has reached a high of $135.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $91.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 115.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 110.43.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NVO traded on average about 1.31M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.5M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 2.26B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.21B. Insiders hold about 26.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.40% stake in the company. Shares short for NVO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.22M with a Short Ratio of 2.08M, compared to 3.12M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for NVO is 1.60, which was 9.10 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.83%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.48%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.06. The current Payout Ratio is 327.40% for NVO, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 22, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 11, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 08, 2014 when the company split stock in a 5:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.86 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.87 and a low estimate of $0.85, while EPS last year was $0.81. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.79, with high estimates of $0.85 and low estimates of $0.73.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.35 and $3.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.26. EPS for the following year is $3.92, with 4 analysts recommending between $4.29 and $3.68.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $6.08B. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.2B to a low estimate of $5.97B. As of the current estimate, Novo Nordisk A/S’s year-ago sales were $5.22B, an estimated increase of 16.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.35B, an increase of 11.60% less than the figure of $16.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.62B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.09B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NVO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $24.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $23.18B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $23.48B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.9B, up 12.30% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $26.4B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $29.26B and the low estimate is $24.68B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.