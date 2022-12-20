There Is Still Room For Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) closed the day trading at $1.08 down -6.09% from the previous closing price of $1.15. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1082156 shares were traded. EOSE stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0800.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of EOSE, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on December 02, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $11.

B. Riley Securities reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on February 28, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $14 to $13.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 when Mastrangelo Joe bought 65,000 shares for $1.15 per share. The transaction valued at 74,744 led to the insider holds 403,727 shares of the business.

Bornstein Jeffrey S bought 20,000 shares of EOSE for $25,936 on Nov 10. The Director now owns 20,000 shares after completing the transaction at $1.30 per share. On Nov 10, another insider, Stidolph Russell Monoki, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 79,850 shares for $1.24 each. As a result, the insider paid 99,166 and bolstered with 160,310 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EOSE has reached a high of $8.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2804, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.0675.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, EOSE traded about 2.06M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, EOSE traded about 3.27M shares per day. A total of 74.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 67.97M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.70% stake in the company. Shares short for EOSE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.58M with a Short Ratio of 5.15M, compared to 6.04M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.78% and a Short% of Float of 6.53%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.72 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.59 and a low estimate of -$0.91, while EPS last year was -$0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.58, with high estimates of -$0.54 and low estimates of -$0.67.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.89 and -$3.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.13. EPS for the following year is -$1.46, with 3 analysts recommending between -$1 and -$1.76.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EOSE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $54M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $50M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $51.05M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.6M, up 1,010.30% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $195.05M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $247M and the low estimate is $153.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 282.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.