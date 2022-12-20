There Is Still Room For The Children’s Place Inc. (PLCE) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of The Children’s Place Inc. (NASDAQ: PLCE) was $36.95 for the day, up 3.70% from the previous closing price of $35.63. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 516621 shares were traded. PLCE stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.31.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PLCE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 22.42 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 41.39. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Telsey Advisory Group on August 18, 2022, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $65 from $70 previously.

On August 18, 2022, B. Riley Securities reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $69 to $64.

Citigroup Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on May 23, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $48 to $36.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 29 when BACHMAN JOHN E. bought 1,500 shares for $38.50 per share. The transaction valued at 57,750 led to the insider holds 20,182 shares of the business.

ALUTTO JOSEPH A sold 6,115 shares of PLCE for $296,578 on Jun 01. The Director now owns 37,899 shares after completing the transaction at $48.50 per share. On Mar 23, another insider, BOLAND ELIZABETH J, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,200 shares for $48.86 each. As a result, the insider paid 107,492 and bolstered with 12,010 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.81, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PLCE has reached a high of $83.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 43.34.

Shares Statistics:

PLCE traded an average of 476.16K shares per day over the past three months and 420.02k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 13.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.60M. Insiders hold about 2.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PLCE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.28M with a Short Ratio of 1.98M, compared to 1.83M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.51% and a Short% of Float of 22.08%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.79 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.98 and a low estimate of $3.52, while EPS last year was $5.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.32, with high estimates of $3.07 and low estimates of $1.92.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.01 and $5.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.6. EPS for the following year is $7.21, with 4 analysts recommending between $8.47 and $5.94.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PLCE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.73B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.72B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.72B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.92B, down -10.10% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.74B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.78B and the low estimate is $1.7B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.