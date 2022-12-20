There Is Still Room For Trinity Capital Inc. (TRIN) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIN) was $11.27 for the day, up 0.90% from the previous closing price of $11.17. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 568907 shares were traded. TRIN stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.11.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TRIN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 04, 2022, Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $16 to $12.50.

Compass Point Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on October 27, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $18 to $12.75.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 12 when Kundich Ronald bought 300 shares for $10.46 per share. The transaction valued at 3,138 led to the insider holds 126,704 shares of the business.

Lund David Michael bought 2,700 shares of TRIN for $28,296 on Dec 09. The CFO, EVP – Finance & Treasurer now owns 6,200 shares after completing the transaction at $10.48 per share. On Dec 09, another insider, Lund David Michael, who serves as the CFO, EVP – Finance & Treasurer of the company, bought 900 shares for $10.57 each. As a result, the insider paid 9,513 and bolstered with 69,153 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Trinity’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.10, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.55. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TRIN has reached a high of $19.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.79.

Shares Statistics:

TRIN traded an average of 284.57K shares per day over the past three months and 479.47k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 33.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.91M. Insiders hold about 3.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.90% stake in the company. Shares short for TRIN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 538.43k with a Short Ratio of 0.28M, compared to 405.2k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.54% and a Short% of Float of 1.64%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.14, TRIN has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.80. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.25%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 14.60%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.55 and a low estimate of $0.47, while EPS last year was $0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.51, with high estimates of $0.56 and low estimates of $0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.18 and $1.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.08. EPS for the following year is $1.98, with 7 analysts recommending between $2.16 and $1.69.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TRIN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $139.84M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $133.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $135.89M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $82.19M, up 65.30% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $152.53M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $167.32M and the low estimate is $135.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.