There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Nikola Corporation (NKLA).

In the latest session, Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) closed at $2.32 down -4.13% from its previous closing price of $2.42. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11636345 shares were traded. NKLA stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.4100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.1750.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Nikola Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 25, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts reiterated its Sector Perform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $11 to $8.

JP Morgan reiterated its Neutral rating for the stock on February 25, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $12 to $10.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 when RUSSELL MARK A sold 75,000 shares for $2.11 per share. The transaction valued at 158,469 led to the insider holds 1,959,917 shares of the business.

RUSSELL MARK A sold 75,000 shares of NKLA for $158,096 on Dec 14. The Director now owns 1,959,917 shares after completing the transaction at $2.11 per share. On Dec 13, another insider, RUSSELL MARK A, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 927,429 shares for $2.14 each. As a result, the insider received 1,980,606 and left with 1,959,917 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 22.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NKLA has reached a high of $12.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.7904, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.5614.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NKLA has traded an average of 12.67M shares per day and 13.17M over the past ten days. A total of 438.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 324.62M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 25.80% stake in the company. Shares short for NKLA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 97.44M with a Short Ratio of 99.32M, compared to 79.05M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 21.39% and a Short% of Float of 27.86%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.36 and a low estimate of -$0.5, while EPS last year was -$0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.43, with high estimates of -$0.29 and low estimates of -$0.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.14 and -$1.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.24. EPS for the following year is -$1.08, with 9 analysts recommending between -$0.61 and -$1.5.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $619.71M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $775M and the low estimate is $468M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 465.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.