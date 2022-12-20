There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC).

In the latest session, Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC) closed at $1.26 down -7.35% from its previous closing price of $1.36. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 545337 shares were traded. DCFC stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2600.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Tritium DCFC Limited’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 07, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $8.

On June 17, 2022, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.B. Riley Securities initiated its Buy rating on June 17, 2022, with a $12 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DCFC has reached a high of $19.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8081, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.8940.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DCFC has traded an average of 990.34K shares per day and 827.12k over the past ten days. A total of 135.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 78.62M. Insiders hold about 49.54% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.40% stake in the company. Shares short for DCFC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.4M with a Short Ratio of 1.78M, compared to 1.01M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.91% and a Short% of Float of 8.27%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.58 and -$0.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.67. EPS for the following year is -$0.37, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.3 and -$0.45.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $434.37M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $504.6M and the low estimate is $331M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 80.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.