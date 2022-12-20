There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) closed the day trading at $3.36 down -6.41% from the previous closing price of $3.59. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 963719 shares were traded. KC stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.6400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.2900.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of KC, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.06 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.74. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on September 07, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $3 from $8.50 previously.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Neutral to Underweight on March 14, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $3.50.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KC has reached a high of $16.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.7986, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.6191.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, KC traded about 2.25M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, KC traded about 3.47M shares per day. A total of 244.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 240.56M. Shares short for KC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.11M with a Short Ratio of 8.00M, compared to 6.86M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.21 and a low estimate of -$0.26, while EPS last year was -$0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.2, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.84 and -$1.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.94. EPS for the following year is -$0.78, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.68 and -$0.87.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $310.46M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $356.11M to a low estimate of $283.06M. As of the current estimate, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s year-ago sales were $379.83M, an estimated decrease of -18.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $347.13M, a decrease of -12.60% over than the figure of -$18.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $399.96M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $319.02M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.36B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.12B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.35B, down -9.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.4B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.64B and the low estimate is $1.23B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.