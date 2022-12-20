There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH)

The closing price of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE: LH) was $229.01 for the day, up 0.89% from the previous closing price of $226.99. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 725074 shares were traded. LH stock price reached its highest trading level at $229.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $222.88.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of LH’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 50.00 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.42. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on December 12, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $250 from $275 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 08 when Schroeder Mark S sold 1,116 shares for $232.67 per share. The transaction valued at 259,660 led to the insider holds 6,687 shares of the business.

EISENBERG GLENN A sold 25,000 shares of LH for $5,265,576 on Sep 26. The Chief Financial Officer, EVP now owns 27,158 shares after completing the transaction at $210.62 per share. On Sep 07, another insider, Caveney Brian J, who serves as the EVP, President of Diagnostics of the company, bought 44 shares for $231.20 each. As a result, the insider paid 10,251 and bolstered with 14,282 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Laboratory’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.23, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.02. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LH has reached a high of $317.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $200.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 228.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 241.26.

Shares Statistics:

LH traded an average of 788.79K shares per day over the past three months and 740.23k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 90.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 88.36M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.40% stake in the company. Shares short for LH as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.58M with a Short Ratio of 1.79M, compared to 1.84M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.75% and a Short% of Float of 2.27%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for LH, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 08, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 15, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 12, 2002 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.67 and a low estimate of $4.36, while EPS last year was $6.77. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.19, with high estimates of $4.58 and low estimates of $3.92.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $20.93 and $19.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $20.19. EPS for the following year is $17.92, with 16 analysts recommending between $18.94 and $16.94.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 12 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.87B to a low estimate of $3.73B. As of the current estimate, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings’s year-ago sales were $4.06B, an estimated decrease of -6.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.71B, a decrease of -7.20% less than the figure of -$6.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.84B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.58B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.3B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.94B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.16B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.12B, down -6.00% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.7B and the low estimate is $14.8B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.