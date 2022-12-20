Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE: TOL) closed at $50.11 in the last session, down -0.87% from day before closing price of $50.55. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1618179 shares were traded. TOL stock price reached its highest trading level at $50.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $49.79.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TOL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.22 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.34. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on November 22, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $58 from $47 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 13 when Yearley Douglas C. Jr. sold 41,500 shares for $52.31 per share. The transaction valued at 2,170,977 led to the insider holds 180,710 shares of the business.

Yearley Douglas C. Jr. sold 33,500 shares of TOL for $1,658,428 on Dec 12. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 180,710 shares after completing the transaction at $49.51 per share. On Dec 09, another insider, Yearley Douglas C. Jr., who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 73,641 shares for $49.17 each. As a result, the insider received 3,621,149 and left with 194,647 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Toll’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.53, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.87. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TOL has reached a high of $72.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $39.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 45.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 46.58.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TOL traded on average about 1.71M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.12M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 115.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 105.31M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.90% stake in the company. Shares short for TOL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.43M with a Short Ratio of 3.52M, compared to 4.14M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.91% and a Short% of Float of 5.62%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for TOL is 0.80, which was 0.44 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.87%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.78%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.11. The current Payout Ratio is 8.80% for TOL, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 19, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 05, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 10, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 15 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.94 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.29 and a low estimate of $3.62, while EPS last year was $3.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.7, with high estimates of $2.05 and low estimates of $0.98.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.64 and $8.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.29. EPS for the following year is $9.33, with 17 analysts recommending between $12 and $5.83.

Revenue Estimates

According to 11 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $3.17B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.27B to a low estimate of $3.01B. As of the current estimate, Toll Brothers Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.95B, an estimated increase of 7.60% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TOL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.81B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.14B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.43B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.43B, up 11.80% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.23B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.57B and the low estimate is $7.73B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.