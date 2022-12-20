Update from Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CYTK) was $44.02 for the day, up 0.71% from the previous closing price of $43.71. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1291479 shares were traded. CYTK stock price reached its highest trading level at $44.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.49.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of CYTK’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.60 and its Current Ratio is at 11.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on October 11, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $80.

On January 28, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $74.

On December 22, 2021, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $55.Oppenheimer initiated its Outperform rating on December 22, 2021, with a $55 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 08 when Malik Fady Ibraham sold 4,000 shares for $36.28 per share. The transaction valued at 145,120 led to the insider holds 160,589 shares of the business.

Blum Robert I sold 10,000 shares of CYTK for $392,970 on Dec 05. The President & CEO now owns 406,412 shares after completing the transaction at $39.30 per share. On Nov 21, another insider, Blum Robert I, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $40.89 each. As a result, the insider received 408,900 and left with 406,089 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 27.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CYTK has reached a high of $55.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 43.06.

Shares Statistics:

CYTK traded an average of 1.18M shares per day over the past three months and 1.8M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 93.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 90.46M. Shares short for CYTK as of Oct 13, 2022 were 12.44M with a Short Ratio of 10.35M, compared to 11.67M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.22% and a Short% of Float of 18.38%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.06 and a low estimate of -$1.28, while EPS last year was -$0.95. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.14, with high estimates of -$0.94 and low estimates of -$1.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.26 and -$3.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.57. EPS for the following year is -$4.48, with 14 analysts recommending between -$2.05 and -$5.77.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CYTK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $110.82M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $90.12M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $101.62M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $70.43M, up 44.30% from the average estimate.