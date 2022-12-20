What shareholders can do to beat the market with Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) stock

In the latest session, Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) closed at $22.59 down -3.54% from its previous closing price of $23.42. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1048008 shares were traded. AEHR stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.86.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Aehr Test Systems’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.05 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 130.97. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.30 and its Current Ratio is at 6.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when OLIPHANT LAURA sold 3,474 shares for $27.01 per share. The transaction valued at 93,832 led to the insider holds 9,177 shares of the business.

OLIPHANT LAURA sold 1,901 shares of AEHR for $51,327 on Nov 23. The Director now owns 12,651 shares after completing the transaction at $27.00 per share. On Nov 15, another insider, SLAYEN HOWARD T, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 6,000 shares for $25.53 each. As a result, the insider received 153,164 and left with 121,924 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Aehr’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 69.29, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.67. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.46. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AEHR has reached a high of $28.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.78.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AEHR has traded an average of 1.67M shares per day and 1.19M over the past ten days. A total of 27.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.27M. Insiders hold about 4.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.30% stake in the company. Shares short for AEHR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.44M with a Short Ratio of 4.82M, compared to 2.35M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.51% and a Short% of Float of 13.67%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.1 and a low estimate of $0.07, while EPS last year was $0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.56 and $0.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.54. EPS for the following year is $0.88, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.04 and $0.72.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AEHR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $70.96M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $64.17M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $67.57M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $50.83M, up 32.90% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $101.18M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $102.89M and the low estimate is $99.47M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 49.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.