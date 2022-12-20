What shareholders can do to beat the market with Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) stock

As of close of business last night, Trip.com Group Limited’s stock clocked out at $34.52, down -0.86% from its previous closing price of $34.82. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10100255 shares were traded. TCOM stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.95.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TCOM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on December 16, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $41 from $28 previously.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TCOM has reached a high of $35.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.76, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.09.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TCOM traded 6.70M shares on average per day over the past three months and 8.33M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 647.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 641.75M. Insiders hold about 4.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.00% stake in the company. Shares short for TCOM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 10.92M with a Short Ratio of 13.40M, compared to 14.42M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.