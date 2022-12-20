Which analyst expects Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) closed at $0.40 up 5.54% from its previous closing price of $0.38. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 644691 shares were traded. ACST stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4740 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3856.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Acasti Pharma Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 06, 2020, B. Riley FBR Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $2.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACST has reached a high of $1.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4816, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8212.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ACST has traded an average of 81.58K shares per day and 135.79k over the past ten days. A total of 44.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.35M. Insiders hold about 20.28% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.21% stake in the company. Shares short for ACST as of Oct 13, 2022 were 106.49k with a Short Ratio of 0.03M, compared to 142.97k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.24% and a Short% of Float of 0.31%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.46 and -$0.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.46. EPS for the following year is -$0.37, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.37 and -$0.37.