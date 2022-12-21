A correction may be in store for MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) shares?

As of close of business last night, MacroGenics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $5.85, up 0.52% from its previous closing price of $5.82. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 698008 shares were traded. MGNX stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.54.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MGNX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 14, 2022, BMO Capital Markets Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Market Perform and also upped its target price recommendation from $5.70 to $16.

SMBC Nikko Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on July 18, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $5.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 22 when BIOTECH TARGET N V bought 300,000 shares for $5.96 per share. The transaction valued at 1,788,180 led to the insider holds 8,529,963 shares of the business.

BIOTECH TARGET N V bought 250,000 shares of MGNX for $1,090,500 on Oct 24. The 10% Owner now owns 8,229,963 shares after completing the transaction at $4.36 per share. On Oct 21, another insider, BIOTECH TARGET N V, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 250,000 shares for $4.63 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,157,100 and bolstered with 7,979,963 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MGNX has reached a high of $17.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.17.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MGNX traded 932.13K shares on average per day over the past three months and 532.71k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 61.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 59.88M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.50% stake in the company. Shares short for MGNX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.94M with a Short Ratio of 4.08M, compared to 4.87M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.04% and a Short% of Float of 10.62%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 11 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.17 and a low estimate of -$0.91, while EPS last year was -$0.86. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of $1.27 and low estimates of -$0.81.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.12 and -$2.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.13. EPS for the following year is -$2.31, with 10 analysts recommending between -$1.49 and -$3.14.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $33.83M. It ranges from a high estimate of $70.5M to a low estimate of $12M. As of the current estimate, MacroGenics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $32.38M, an estimated increase of 4.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $58.07M, an increase of 310.50% over than the figure of $4.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $135.83M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $10.6M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MGNX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $198.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $62.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $130.83M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $77.45M, up 68.90% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $97.68M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $138.9M and the low estimate is $13M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -25.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.