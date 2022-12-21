A correction may be in store for Sunworks Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) shares?

In the latest session, Sunworks Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW) closed at $1.87 down -2.60% from its previous closing price of $1.92. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 763605 shares were traded. SUNW stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.0150 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.8700.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Sunworks Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Colliers Securities on March 01, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.50.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when Bonfigt Jason Lee bought 1,000 shares for $1.81 per share. The transaction valued at 1,810 led to the insider holds 141,358 shares of the business.

Morris Gaylon bought 10,000 shares of SUNW for $19,000 on Jun 13. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 230,000 shares after completing the transaction at $1.90 per share. On Jun 13, another insider, Bonfigt Jason Lee, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 2,500 shares for $1.90 each. As a result, the insider paid 4,750 and bolstered with 140,358 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SUNW has reached a high of $5.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.2626, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.4069.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SUNW has traded an average of 899.05K shares per day and 502.74k over the past ten days. A total of 35.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.84M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SUNW as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.89M with a Short Ratio of 3.34M, compared to 1.78M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.77% and a Short% of Float of 8.81%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was -$0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.68 and -$0.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.72. EPS for the following year is -$0.28, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.05 and -$0.52.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $37.35M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $37.4M to a low estimate of $37.3M. As of the current estimate, Sunworks Inc.’s year-ago sales were $31.22M, an estimated increase of 19.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $40.3M, an increase of 27.20% over than the figure of $19.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $44.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $36.3M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SUNW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $149.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $139.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $144.25M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $101.15M, up 42.60% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $176.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $192.7M and the low estimate is $159.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.