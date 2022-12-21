A correction may be in store for The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS) shares?

As of close of business last night, The Gap Inc.’s stock clocked out at $12.17, down -2.72% from its previous closing price of $12.51. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8249609 shares were traded. GPS stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.11.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GPS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.71 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.71.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 30, 2022, Barclays Upgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Underweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $6 to $9.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 18 when O’Connell Katrina sold 31,294 shares for $14.00 per share. The transaction valued at 438,116 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Laughton Mary Beth sold 11,030 shares of GPS for $124,402 on Oct 31. The President & CEO, Athleta now owns 31,561 shares after completing the transaction at $11.28 per share. On Aug 10, another insider, Laughton Mary Beth, who serves as the President & CEO, Athleta of the company, sold 6,387 shares for $10.07 each. As a result, the insider received 64,317 and left with 31,561 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 112.69, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.81. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GPS has reached a high of $19.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.27.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GPS traded 8.46M shares on average per day over the past three months and 7.06M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 365.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 179.49M. Insiders hold about 5.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.30% stake in the company. Shares short for GPS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 29.31M with a Short Ratio of 34.01M, compared to 28.94M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.06% and a Short% of Float of 19.12%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.24, GPS has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.60. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.93%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.68%. The current Payout Ratio is 360.00% for GPS, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 24, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 03, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 21, 1999 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 16 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.16 and a low estimate of -$0.31, while EPS last year was $0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.28 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.05 and -$0.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.26. EPS for the following year is $0.72, with 18 analysts recommending between $1.25 and $0.4.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GPS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.97B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.02B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.61B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.67B, down -6.40% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.96B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.46B and the low estimate is $15.21B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.