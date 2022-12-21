A glimpse at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (NYSE: ZWS) closed at $20.77 down -1.98% from its previous closing price of $21.19. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1048148 shares were traded. ZWS stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.65.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Robert W. Baird on December 20, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $26 from $27 previously.

On June 30, 2022, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $34.

Robert W. Baird Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on February 15, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $38 to $43.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 13 when Jackson Rodney sold 1,838 shares for $27.39 per share. The transaction valued at 50,343 led to the insider holds 121,061 shares of the business.

PETERSON MARK W sold 5,042 shares of ZWS for $138,100 on May 13. The SVP & Chief Financial Officer now owns 235,997 shares after completing the transaction at $27.39 per share. On May 13, another insider, Wehr Craig, who serves as the Group Ex., President-Zurn of the company, sold 1,309 shares for $27.39 each. As a result, the insider received 35,854 and left with 85,195 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Zurn’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 48.53, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.09. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.85. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZWS has reached a high of $37.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.40.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ZWS has traded an average of 1.30M shares per day and 1.19M over the past ten days. A total of 174.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 173.46M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ZWS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.76M with a Short Ratio of 4.02M, compared to 4.28M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.68% and a Short% of Float of 2.72%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for ZWS is 0.28, from 0.35 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.65%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.25%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.22 and a low estimate of $0.13, while EPS last year was $0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.2, with high estimates of $0.21 and low estimates of $0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.01 and $0.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.98. EPS for the following year is $1.03, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.31 and $0.78.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $357.68M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $360.1M to a low estimate of $355.6M. As of the current estimate, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation’s year-ago sales were $232.3M, an estimated increase of 54.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $363.67M, an increase of 50.30% less than the figure of $54.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $365.53M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $361.8M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZWS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.51B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $910.9M, up 46.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.57B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.61B and the low estimate is $1.54B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.