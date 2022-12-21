A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

The price of Domo Inc. (NASDAQ: DOMO) closed at $14.55 in the last session, up 0.76% from day before closing price of $14.44. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 510531 shares were traded. DOMO stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.11.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DOMO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Lake Street on October 18, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

UBS Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on March 15, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $40 to $90.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 28 when James Joshua G sold 43,471 shares for $13.29 per share. The transaction valued at 577,730 led to the insider holds 105,092 shares of the business.

James Joshua G sold 30,582 shares of DOMO for $417,423 on Nov 23. The 10% Owner now owns 148,563 shares after completing the transaction at $13.65 per share. On Nov 22, another insider, James Joshua G, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 50,011 shares for $12.88 each. As a result, the insider received 644,142 and left with 179,145 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DOMO has reached a high of $57.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.50.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DOMO traded on average about 493.08K shares per day over the past 3-months and 861.42k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 34.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.43M. Insiders hold about 3.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.70% stake in the company. Shares short for DOMO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.32M with a Short Ratio of 0.92M, compared to 1.15M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.84% and a Short% of Float of 4.29%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.25 and a low estimate of -$0.26, while EPS last year was -$0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.19, with high estimates of -$0.18 and low estimates of -$0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.92 and -$0.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.94. EPS for the following year is -$0.75, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.42 and -$1.12.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $76.38M. It ranges from a high estimate of $76.52M to a low estimate of $76M. As of the current estimate, Domo Inc.’s year-ago sales were $65.08M, an estimated increase of 17.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $80.37M, an increase of 14.80% less than the figure of $17.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $81.12M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $79M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DOMO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $307.61M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $305M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $306.53M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $257.96M, up 18.80% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $354.55M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $359.82M and the low estimate is $347.48M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.