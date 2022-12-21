A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Information Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

The price of Information Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ: III) closed at $4.26 in the last session, down -2.07% from day before closing price of $4.35. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 980458 shares were traded. III stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.3900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.1500.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at III’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.76 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.71.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Maxim Group reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on August 08, 2016, while the target price for the stock was revised from $5 to $6.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 02 when Pfau Bruce sold 13,560 shares for $6.63 per share. The transaction valued at 89,903 led to the insider holds 132,704 shares of the business.

Pfau Bruce sold 9,591 shares of III for $70,590 on Mar 16. The Director now owns 146,264 shares after completing the transaction at $7.36 per share. On Mar 15, another insider, Pfau Bruce, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 44,025 shares for $6.85 each. As a result, the insider paid 301,571 and bolstered with 183,864 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Information’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.39, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.66. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.81. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, III has reached a high of $7.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.1530, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.0275.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, III traded on average about 146.57K shares per day over the past 3-months and 216.46k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 47.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.27M. Insiders hold about 19.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.50% stake in the company. Shares short for III as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.01M with a Short Ratio of 0.61M, compared to 1.1M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.13% and a Short% of Float of 2.93%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for III is 0.16, which was 0.06 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.38%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.99%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.11 and a low estimate of $0.08, while EPS last year was $0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.48 and $0.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.45. EPS for the following year is $0.45, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.5 and $0.4.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for III’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $288.32M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $286.73M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $287.58M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $277.83M, up 3.50% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $307.33M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $315M and the low estimate is $300.97M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.