AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: AMCX) closed the day trading at $15.64 down -0.19% from the previous closing price of $15.67. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 623285 shares were traded. AMCX stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.39.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AMCX, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.86 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.59. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Deutsche Bank on July 22, 2021, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $48 from $32 previously.

On May 14, 2021, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Sell and also upped its target price recommendation from $49 to $51.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Equal Weight to Underweight on March 26, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $63 to $52.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 11 when Gallagher James sold 20,000 shares for $40.00 per share. The transaction valued at 800,000 led to the insider holds 19,923 shares of the business.

Sapan Joshua W sold 40,000 shares of AMCX for $1,632,062 on Mar 01. The Executive Vice Chairman now owns 282,865 shares after completing the transaction at $40.80 per share. On Feb 01, another insider, Sapan Joshua W, who serves as the Executive Vice Chairman of the company, sold 40,000 shares for $42.59 each. As a result, the insider received 1,703,550 and left with 322,865 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, AMC’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.36, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMCX has reached a high of $44.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.22.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AMCX traded about 451.66K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AMCX traded about 560.06k shares per day. A total of 43.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.59M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.00% stake in the company. Shares short for AMCX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.81M with a Short Ratio of 1.20M, compared to 2.76M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.21% and a Short% of Float of 9.88%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.77 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.05 and a low estimate of $1.53, while EPS last year was $2.68. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.26, with high estimates of $1.66 and low estimates of $0.67.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.27 and $7.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.7. EPS for the following year is $7, with 9 analysts recommending between $7.87 and $5.84.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMCX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.08B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.12B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.08B, up 1.30% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.16B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.26B and the low estimate is $3.09B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.