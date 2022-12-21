American Well Corporation (AMWL) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

American Well Corporation (NYSE: AMWL) closed the day trading at $3.14 up 1.29% from the previous closing price of $3.10. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2673159 shares were traded. AMWL stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.1800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.0100.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AMWL, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.20 and its Current Ratio is at 6.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Truist on September 07, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

On April 14, 2022, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 12 when Shepardson Robert sold 20,000 shares for $3.25 per share. The transaction valued at 64,932 led to the insider holds 893,705 shares of the business.

Slavin Peter L. sold 10,000 shares of AMWL for $36,236 on Dec 06. The Director now owns 102,887 shares after completing the transaction at $3.62 per share. On Dec 06, another insider, Gay Bradford, who serves as the Senior VP, General Counsel of the company, sold 13,690 shares for $3.61 each. As a result, the insider received 49,428 and left with 752,412 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMWL has reached a high of $6.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.6634, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.9272.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AMWL traded about 1.42M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AMWL traded about 1.73M shares per day. A total of 277.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 187.68M. Insiders hold about 4.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.40% stake in the company. Shares short for AMWL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 13.57M with a Short Ratio of 11.60M, compared to 11.31M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.96% and a Short% of Float of 5.77%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.23 and a low estimate of -$0.28, while EPS last year was -$0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.24, with high estimates of -$0.21 and low estimates of -$0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.96 and -$1.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.02. EPS for the following year is -$0.71, with 11 analysts recommending between -$0.56 and -$0.95.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $68.23M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $71.04M to a low estimate of $65.11M. As of the current estimate, American Well Corporation’s year-ago sales were $62.22M, an estimated increase of 9.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $79.69M, an increase of 9.50% less than the figure of $9.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $82.38M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $74.78M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMWL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $280.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $268.71M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $276.41M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $252.79M, up 9.30% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $321.41M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $339.2M and the low estimate is $298.04M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.